Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Welltower also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.82-0.87 EPS.

Welltower stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.48. The company had a trading volume of 27,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,265. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 111.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Welltower has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $99.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average of $87.13.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,530,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,284,000 after purchasing an additional 113,183 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 757,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 406.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,133 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.