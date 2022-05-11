Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $79.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Union Gaming Research boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.19.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.54. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $59.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.41) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $64,347,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,804,000 after purchasing an additional 587,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 344.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 270,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 232,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after buying an additional 164,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

