Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Welbilt had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:WBT traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,534. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 2.03. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,750,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,389,000 after buying an additional 158,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

