Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $43.41 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.41.
Several research firms recently weighed in on WB. UBS Group cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday, March 11th. 86 Research raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
WB stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.89. Weibo has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $64.70.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Weibo by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after buying an additional 2,029,507 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $143,502,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,358,000 after buying an additional 145,067 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Weibo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,933,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,391,000 after buying an additional 961,903 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Weibo by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after buying an additional 948,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
