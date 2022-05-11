Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Loblaw Companies (LBLCF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS: LBLCF):

5/6/2022 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$110.00 to C$116.00.

5/5/2022 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$122.00.

4/28/2022 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00.

4/27/2022 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$119.00 to C$120.00.

OTCMKTS:LBLCF traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.21. 45,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average is $82.16. Loblaw Companies Limited has a twelve month low of $59.04 and a twelve month high of $94.50.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.