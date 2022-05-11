WAX Trading Down 52.3% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. WAX has a total market cap of $214.42 million and $52.17 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 52.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00023662 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,868,274,738 coins and its circulating supply is 1,984,010,317 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

