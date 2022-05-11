Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $255.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $248.90 and a one year high of $318.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.73.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 71.84%.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.29.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

