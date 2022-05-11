Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Lifted by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.78. 1,423,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,443. The firm has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.27. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.97 and a 1-year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

