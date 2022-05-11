Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Warner Music Group stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,354,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000 in the last three months. 76.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,780,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.85.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

