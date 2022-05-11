Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.62

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 38503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $144,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $857,968 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $14,797,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $4,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $8,688,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

