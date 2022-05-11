Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Boosted by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 650.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,851 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,420 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.18. 8,286,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,005,011. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.69. The company has a market cap of $410.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

