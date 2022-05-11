Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Increased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,214,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 26.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

