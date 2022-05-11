Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Wacker Chemie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wacker Chemie from €168.00 ($176.84) to €184.00 ($193.68) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oddo Bhf raised Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC cut Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €164.00 ($172.63) to €160.00 ($168.42) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF remained flat at $$169.82 during trading on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $131.00 and a fifty-two week high of $196.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.24 and a 200 day moving average of $163.67.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.