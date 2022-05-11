W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) will announce $2.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. W. R. Berkley reported sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year sales of $10.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

NYSE:WRB traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $66.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,941. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 528.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 37,470 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 34.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 24,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

