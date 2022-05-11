W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) will announce $2.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. W. R. Berkley reported sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year sales of $10.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

NYSE:WRB traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $66.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,941. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 528.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 37,470 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 34.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 24,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.