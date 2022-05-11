Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Announces Earnings Results

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 306.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Vuzix’s quarterly revenue was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VUZI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,530. The firm has a market cap of $263.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. Vuzix has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VUZI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 237.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 170,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vuzix by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VUZI. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

