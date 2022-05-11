Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Trading Down 11.3%

Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating) fell 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.45. 132,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 634,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.89.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

