Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Trading Down 11.3%

Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating) fell 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.45. 132,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 634,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.89.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
About Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG)
Read More
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.