Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.97

Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.97 and last traded at C$4.05, with a volume of 55716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.36.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

About Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG)

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

