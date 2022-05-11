Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.97

Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.97 and last traded at C$4.05, with a volume of 55716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.36.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
About Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG)
