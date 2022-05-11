Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $11.00. The stock traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 1150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivid Seats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 58.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 137,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 50,878 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the first quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the first quarter worth approximately $9,636,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the first quarter worth approximately $11,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

