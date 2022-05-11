Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Tdam USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,994,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,969,162. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.83 and a 200 day moving average of $213.50. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

