Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,407 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.5% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after acquiring an additional 849,919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
V traded up $3.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.47. 232,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,969,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.50. The company has a market cap of $375.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
