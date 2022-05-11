Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Down to $11.83

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.83, but opened at $11.30. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $610.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of -0.21.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 27,543.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 110,172 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 36.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,608,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 698,781 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 53.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 349,329 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

