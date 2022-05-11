VIMworld Hits Market Cap of $13.68 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. VIMworld has a market cap of $13.68 million and approximately $72,021.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,887.88 or 0.99885756 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.97 or 0.00560038 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

