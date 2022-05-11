Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.86

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 10929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Get Vimeo alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $43,716,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,412,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,442,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.