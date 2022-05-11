ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of ViewRay stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.53. 244,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,079. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $456.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.71% and a negative net margin of 148.47%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. ViewRay’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,362,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after buying an additional 4,438,283 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 504.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,826,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after buying an additional 1,524,467 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,464,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,718,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 1,680.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 915,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

