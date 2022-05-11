VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ CSB traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,990. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.69. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $53.04 and a twelve month high of $63.84.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.