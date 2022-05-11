VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

CDL stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $61.05. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,503. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $65.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02.

