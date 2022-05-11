VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

CSF traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,006. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.



