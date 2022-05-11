VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Declares $0.00 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,832. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 4,720.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 305.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 92,822 shares during the period.

