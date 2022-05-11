VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08.

