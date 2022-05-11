VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,651. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $47.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.43% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $14,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

