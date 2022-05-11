VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CIZ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.65. 3,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.85. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $29.58 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

