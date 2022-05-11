Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.28

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.28 and last traded at $55.47, with a volume of 10288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.83.

VICR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. CJS Securities cut Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. Vicor’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP boosted its position in Vicor by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 58,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 29,886 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

