Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ VERX traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. 213,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,572. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,129.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. Vertex has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

VERX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vertex by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vertex by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

