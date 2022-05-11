Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.17

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 1100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VERX. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,006.00, a P/E/G ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.03 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vertex by 1,697.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 163,977 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex by 37.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vertex by 13.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex by 24.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 847,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

