Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,155 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.93.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.13. 22,996,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,335,094. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $202.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $59.79.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

