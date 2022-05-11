Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 589,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.4% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after buying an additional 9,727,977 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,716,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $716,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,026 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.93.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.13. 22,996,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,335,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.23.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

