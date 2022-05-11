Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,468.09% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.88. Verastem has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 137,485 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 139,335 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

