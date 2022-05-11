Venus Trading Down 30.2% Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last seven days, Venus has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for $5.44 or 0.00017450 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $66.20 million and approximately $30.20 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,237.25 or 1.00202349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00044797 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000065 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001186 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

