Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,869,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,949. Ventas has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

