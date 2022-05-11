Veil (VEIL) Price Tops $0.0058

Veil (VEIL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $499,645.59 and $184.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,711.00 or 1.00103337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00035739 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00112376 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00206797 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00249120 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00112997 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000246 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

