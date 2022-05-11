Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Up 8.6%

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $21.45. 23,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 504,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,683,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.