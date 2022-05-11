Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $150-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.57 million.Veeco Instruments also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.34 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $21.02. 53,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.14.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,594.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,448,000 after buying an additional 93,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 915,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,055,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 77,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

