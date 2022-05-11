Vectorspace AI (VXV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $555,899.00

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Vectorspace AI has a market capitalization of $38.55 million and $555,899.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00003240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded down 43% against the US dollar.

Vectorspace AI (CRYPTO:VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,089,565 coins. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vectorspace AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vectorspace AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

