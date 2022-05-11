Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.23.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $131,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 67.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

