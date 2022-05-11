Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$220.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.05 million.

VREX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.18. 388,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,041. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $803.16 million, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

