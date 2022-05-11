Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Boosted by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 370,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co owned 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $54,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,226,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,227. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.51 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.82.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

