Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Stock Holdings Increased by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 4,781.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

VIOO traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.47. The stock had a trading volume of 96,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,972. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $172.92 and a 1-year high of $223.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.07.

