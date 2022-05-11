Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $69.12

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.12 and last traded at $69.17, with a volume of 5618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.54.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,967,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,272,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $177,493,000. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1,930.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 799,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,465,000 after acquiring an additional 199,809 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

