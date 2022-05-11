Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $69.12

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.12 and last traded at $69.17, with a volume of 5618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.54.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.83.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
