Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Boosted by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after buying an additional 272,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,742,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,420,000 after buying an additional 142,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,194. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $232.97 and a one year high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.