Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,536,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,978,000 after acquiring an additional 536,156 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 191,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,183,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,113 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.98. 1,339,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,998,086. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.58 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.